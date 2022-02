Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Sports Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include NHL 22, Riders Republic, Madden NFL 22, AO Tennis 2, Bassmaster Fishing 2022, Descenders, Dodgeball Academia, God With Your Friends, NHL 22, Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game, PGA TOUR 2K21, and Sega Bass Fishing.

The sale ends Feb. 14.