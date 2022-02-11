Metroid Dread Free Update drops

NEWSNINTENDO SWITCH

Written by:

February 11, 2022

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week released the Free Update to Metroid Dread for the Nintendo Switch.

The update includes Dread Mode difficulty in which one hit causes a game over. In addition, it includes and Rookie Mode for increased recovery and minimized enemy damage.

Finally, the Boss Rush mode to battle bosses continuously will be released in Apr.

Metroid Dread is a 2D platform title and the fifth installment in the main franchise.

The title includes new Storm Missile and Speed Booster abilities, and E.M.M.I robots that Samus must evade.


Previous Story:
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 to trek Nintendo Switch
Next Story:
Mario Strikers: Battle League to tackle Nintendo Switch

Comments are closed.