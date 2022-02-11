Metroid Dread Free Update drops

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week released the Free Update to Metroid Dread for the Nintendo Switch.

The update includes Dread Mode difficulty in which one hit causes a game over. In addition, it includes and Rookie Mode for increased recovery and minimized enemy damage.

Finally, the Boss Rush mode to battle bosses continuously will be released in Apr.

Metroid Dread is a 2D platform title and the fifth installment in the main franchise.

The title includes new Storm Missile and Speed Booster abilities, and E.M.M.I robots that Samus must evade.