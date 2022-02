Forever Entertainment this week said it will release Front Mission: 1st Remake for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch.

Front Mission: 1st Remake is an HD remake of the classic strategy title to include a modern mode with improved controls.

In the title, giant war machines called Wanzers battle in the contested hotbed of Huffman Island.

The title will be sold this summer.

In addition, Front Mission 2: Remake will be sold at a to be determined date.