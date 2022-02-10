Xbox Game Pass drops Skul: The Hero Slayer

February 10, 2022

Microsoft Corp. this week released Skul: The Hero Slayer to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.

Skul: The Hero Slayer is a 2D action platform title that includes multiple abilities, combo attacks, and massive bosses.


