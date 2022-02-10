PS5 System Software update previews UI upgrades, voice command

Sony Corp. this week released the System Software update beta for the PlayStation 5 to preview new software features.

New features in the next software update include Party Chat, Voice chat reporting visual indicators, Filter game collection by genre, Keep in Home option to keep games or apps on the home screen, Trophies UI update, and Voice Command option to find and open software with the “Hey, PlayStation” command.

Sony sold 3.9 million PlayStation 5 units in Q2. It has sold 17.3 million units to date.

The company lowered the fiscal year PS5 shipment forecast to 19.3 million units from 22.6 million units.

The Game and Network Services division, which includes the PlayStation business, recorded Q2 revenue of $7.1 billion, a decline of eight percent from the year prior. It held an operating profit of $810.7 million for the quarter, an increase of 15 percent from the year prior.

PS5/PS4 software sales totaled to 92.7 million units in Q2.

Download titles attributed to 62 percent of game sales.

PS Plus members totaled 48 million in Q2.