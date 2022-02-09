Target holds B2G1 Free PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch Feb. Sale

Target Corp. this week is holding a ‘Buy 2 Get 1 Free‘ Sale for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch.

Advertised titles include Demon’s Souls, Madden NFL 22, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2, Monster Hunter Rise, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Resident Evil Village, and Mass Effect: Legendary Edition.

The sale is valid until Feb. 12.