Samsung to deploy Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. this week announced the latest Galaxy phones to be sold in late Feb.

The Galaxy S22 will include a 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 3,700mAh battery and 25W wired charging. By comparison the S22+ will include a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500mAh battery, and up to 45W wired charging.

Both models will sport the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, a three-camera module that includes a 12MP Ultra-Wide lens, 50MP Wide lens, 10MP telephoto lens, and 10MP front camera. In addition, both models support Wi-Fi 6E standards and are IP68 water resistant.

The S22 will sell at $799.99 and the S22+ will sell at $999.99.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will replace the Note series and include a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 5,000mAh battery, built-in S-Pen stylus, and a five-lens camera setup with a 12MP Ultra-Wide lens, 108MP Wide camera, two Telephoto lenses at 10MP each, and a 40MP front camera.

The S22 Ultra will sell at $1,199.99.

All models will be released Feb. 25.