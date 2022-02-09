Rainbow Six Extraction No. 38 at UK retail

GfK Chart-Track this week said Ubisoft Inc.’s Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and the PC ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Dec. 5, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction ranked as the No. 38 best-selling software in the All Formats Chart.

Rainbow Six Extraction is a three-player tactical co-op first-person shooter in which users fend off infected human hosts.

The title includes 12 procedurally generation maps, new gear, new abilities, and 18 Rainbow Six operators.

The final game includes cross-play and cross-save support.

The title totaled more than three million users in its first week of release.