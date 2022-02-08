Dying Light 2 Stay Human No. 2 at UK retail

GfK Chart-Track this week said Dying Light 2 Stay Human for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Feb. 5, Dying Light 2 Stay Human ranked as the No. 2 best-selling boxed title in the All Formats Chart.

Dying Light 2 is a post-apocalyptic first-person action title that includes an open world and critical decisions that can result in severe consequences.

The final game includes co-op gameplay for up to four players.