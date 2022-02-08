Amazon holds B2G1 PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch Feb. sale

Amazon.com Inc. this week is holding a Buy 2 Get 1 Free Game Sale for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch in a new retail initiative.

This week, customers who purchase two select video games will receive a third at no additional cost.

Eligible titles include Pokémon Arceus, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Metroid Dread, Halo Infinite, Uncharted: Legacy of Theives, Shin Megami Tensei V, Forza Horizon 5, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, and NO More Heroes 3.