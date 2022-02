Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Ubisoft Publisher Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition, Riders Republic, Watch Dogs Legion, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Just Dance 2022, and Trials Rising.

The sale ends Feb. 14.