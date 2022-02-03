Xbox Game Pass drops Contrast, Dreamscaper, Telling Lies

Microsoft Corp. this week released new titles to the Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud and PC Game Pass.

New titles released Feb. 3 include Contrast, Dreamscaper, and Telling Lies.

Contrast is a platform title set in the 1920s, Dreamscaper is a 3D action title, and Telling Lies is an interactive adventure title.

Xbox Game Pass for Console is a subscription service to download Xbox titles at $9.99 per month.

The service allows subscribers to download full Xbox game titles and purchase titles at an exclusive discount.

More than 100 Xbox titles are available.

In addition, PC Game Pass offers unlimited access to more than 100 Windows 10 PC game titles from over 75 developers and publishers.

PC Game Pass subscribers receive up to 20 percent off games in the current library and up to 10 percent off related game DLC and add-ons from the Microsoft Store.