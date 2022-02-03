The King of Fighters XV DLC previewed

SNK Corp. this week previewed DLC for The King of Fighters XV for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the PC.

The trailer previews Team GAROU and Team SOUTH TOWN.

Team GAROU, to include Rock Howard, Gato, and B. Jenet, will be sold in Mar.

Team SOUTH TOWN, to include Geese Howard, Billy Kane, and Yamazaki, will be sold in May.

Team 3 and Team 4 will be sold in summer and autumn, respectively.

The King of Fighters XV will include trademark 3v3 fighting. Returning characters include Terry, Mai, Clark, Ralf, King, Leona, Vanessa, Yashiro, Shermie, Chris, Ryo, Robert, Iori, Benimaru, and Kyo. It will be sold Feb. 17.

Customers who pre-order the PS5, PS4, or Xbox Series X|S SKUS will receive early access on Feb. 14.

The Deluxe Edition will include DLC for six future characters.

Early purchase bonuses include the KOF XV DLC Costume GAROU: MotW TERRY and CLASSIC LEONA.