Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the Gold Points Special Offer promotion for the Nintendo Switch at the Nintendo eShop division.

In the limited initiative, customers can earn 10 percent in Gold Points on select digital games.

Eligible titles include Metroid Dread, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, Mario Golf: Super Rush, Game Builder Garage, and New Pokémon Snap.

The promotion ends Feb. 28.