Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Anime Month Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 85 percent.

Discounted titles include Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles, Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 + 2, Valkyria Revolution, Code Vein, Dragon Bal Xenoverse 2, Attack on Titan 2, Jump Force, Mega Man 11, ONE PIECE World Seeker, and Ys Origin.

The sale ends Feb. 14.