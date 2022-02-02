PS Plus PS5, PS4 PSN Feb. 2022 games deploy

NEWSPLAYSTATION 4PLAYSTATION 5

Written by:

February 2, 2022

Sony Corp. this week released PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 titles for PlayStation Plus members to be released to the PlayStation Network division.

PS Plus titles for Feb. 2022 include UFC 4 (PS4), Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure (PS4), and Planet Coaster (PS5, PS4).

Titles will be available through Feb. 28.

The PlayStation Plus membership offers discounted games, cloud saves, automatic game updates, early access to beta programs, and the Instant Game Collection.


Previous Story:
MLB The Show 22 to slug PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch
Next Story:
Xbox Game Pass to drop Contrast, Dreamscaper, Telling Lies this week

Comments are closed.