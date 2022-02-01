PlayStation Now Feb. 2022 titles deploy

February 1, 2022

Sony Corp. this week released new titles to the PlayStation Now service for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and the PC.

New titles released in Feb. include Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition, Little Big Workshop, Through the Darkest of Times, and Death Squared.

PlayStation Now is a cloud-based streaming gaming service that allows users to download a back catalog of 300+ PS4 and PS2 titles and stream 800+ PS4, PS3 and PS2 titles to the PS5, PS4 or PC.

Usage includes continuous play of PS Now games between the PS4 and the PC. The 1-Month Subscription sells at $9.99 and the 12-Month Subscription at $59.99.


