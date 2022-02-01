MLB The Show 22 to slug PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch

Sony Corp. this week said it will release MLB The Show 22 to the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch.

The title will include Cross-Platform Play, Cross Saves and Cross Progression functionality.

In addition, the MLB The Show Account can be linked to console hardware to keep access to the full inventory of cards.

The final game will feature Shohei Ohtani from the Los Angeles Angels as the cover athlete.

It will be sold Apr. 5.