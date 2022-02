Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the THQ Nordic and HandyGames Game Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include Biomutant, Wreckfest, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, Darksiders III, MX vs ATV All Out, Monster Jam Steel Titans 2, Elex, and Darksiders III.

The sale ends Feb. 7.