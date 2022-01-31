PS Plus PS5, PS4 PSN Feb. 2022 games to drop this week

Sony Corp. this week will release PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 titles for PlayStation Plus members to be released to the PlayStation Network division.

PS Plus titles for Feb. 2022 include UFC 4 (PS4), Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure (PS4), and Planet Coaster (PS5, PS4).

Titles will be available between Feb. 2 to Feb. 28.

The PlayStation Plus membership offers discounted games, cloud saves, automatic game updates, early access to beta programs, and the Instant Game Collection.