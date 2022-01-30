PSN PS5, PS4 Games Under $20 Sale to conclude

January 30, 2022

Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Games Under $20 for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select PS5 and PS4 titles to under $20.

Discounted titles include Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition, Dead by Daylight, Tetris Effect Connected, Persona 5 Royal Deluxe Edition, The Division 2, The Yakuza Remastered Collection, PGA TOUR 2K21, Bayonetta, Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition, Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, and Dead Rising Triple Pack.

The sale ends Feb. 2.


