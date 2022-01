Sony Corp. this week released Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection to the PlayStation 5.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy remastered for the PS5.

New features include DualSense Wireless Controller functionality, fast loading, 3D Audio, Fidelity Mode at 4K/30FPS, Performance Mode at 60FPS, and Performance+ Mode at 1080p/120FPS.

It sells at $49.99.