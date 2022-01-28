Rainbow Six Extraction secures 3M users

BUSINESSPCPLAYSTATION 4PLAYSTATION 5XBOX ONEXBOX SERIES X|S

Written by:

January 28, 2022

Ubisoft Inc. this week said Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and the PC has surpassed three million players.

The title totaled more than three million users in its first week of release.

Rainbow Six Extraction, formerly known as Rainbow Six Quarantine, is a new three-player tactical co-op first-person shooter in which users fend off infected human hosts.

The title includes 12 procedurally generation maps, new gear, new abilities, and 18 Rainbow Six operators.

The final game includes cross-play and cross-save support.

It sells at $39.99.


Previous Story:
Xbox holds Deep Silver and Friends Sale

Comments are closed.