Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires Demo treks to PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC

Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd. this week released the Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires Demo for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch and the PC.

The demo includes Invasion Battles to capture enemy castles and Defensive Battles to defend the castle from invaders.

Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires is an action title that will include siege battles and political battles.

The final game will include an Edit feature to create a warlord.

It will be sold Feb. 15.