INTI CREATES CO., LTD. this week released Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, and the PC.

Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 is a 2D action title that includes melee combat, Break-Shift and Built-Shift forms, and dash and lock-on capabilities.

It sells at $24.99.