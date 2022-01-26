Xbox revenue holds increase in Q2

Microsoft Corp. this week held increase gaming revenue due to strong demand for Xbox hardware and services in the second quarter.

Microsoft Q2 gaming revenue increased eight percent from the year prior to $5.43 billion.

In addition, Xbox Content and Services revenue increased 10 percent due to growth in Xbox Game Pass subscriptions offset by declines in third-party titles compared to the year prior.

Finally, Xbox hardware revenue increased four percent from the year prior due to demand for the Xbox Series X|S.