Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Lunar New Year Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include Halo Infinite, NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle, Battlefield 2042, FIFA 22, Call of Duty: Vanguard, Forza Horizon 5, Resident Evil Village & Resident Evil 7 Complete Bundle, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition.

The sale ends Feb. 7.