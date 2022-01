Sony Corp.’s God of War for the PC ranked as a top seller on Steam post launch.

This week, God of War ranked as the No. 9 best-selling software in the Steam division.

God of War for PC includes 4K resolution, unlocked frame rates, Nvidia DLSS and Reflex support, DualShock 4 and DualSense wireless controller support, and 21:9 ultra-widescreen support.

It sells at $49.99.