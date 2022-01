Gemdrops Inc. this week will release COGEN: Sword of Rewind for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, and the PC.

COGEN: Sword of Rewind is a 2D side-scrolling action title in which the user can rewind up to three seconds of time to prevent death.

It will be released Jan. 26.