Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Thrills and Chills Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include Dead by Daylight, Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition, 7th Sector, A Walk in the Dark, Carrion, Bring to Light, Double Kick Heroes, and Zombie Army 4: Dead War.

The sale ends Jan. 24.