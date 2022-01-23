Xbox Countdown Add-On Sale to conclude

Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Countdown Add-On Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

The sale discounts select DLC by up to 70 percent.

Discounted items include the Far Cry 6 Season Pass, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Season Pass, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Core Add-on Bundle, Riders Republic Year 1 Pass, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass, MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 Season Pass, and the Yakuza: Like a Dragon Ultimate Costume Set.

The sale ends Jan. 24.