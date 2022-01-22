Xbox Series X|S sells 2,267 units in Japan Jan. 16 data

Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S ranked as the No. 3 best-selling video game hardware in the latest retail data from Japan.

Famitsu this week said the Xbox Series X|S sold 2,267 units to rank as the No. 3 best-selling hardware between Jan. 10 and Jan. 16.

For the week, the Xbox Series X sold 419 units and the Xbox Series S sold 1848 units.

It sold 263 units the week prior.

Microsoft Q1 gaming revenue increased 16 percent to $3.6 billion from the year prior.

In addition, Xbox Content and Services revenue increased two percent due to growth in Xbox Game Pass subscriptions offset by declines in third-party titles compared to the year prior.

Finally, Xbox hardware revenue increased 166 percent from the year prior due to demand for the Xbox Series X|S.