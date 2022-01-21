Xbox Series X|S No. 2 hardware in Dec. U.S. sales

NPD Group Inc. this week said Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S ranked as the No. 2 best-selling video game hardware in the latest retail domestic data.

For the month, Xbox Series X|S ranked as the No. 2 best-selling hardware based on unit sales.

For the week, the Xbox Series X sold 185 units and the Xbox Series S sold 78 units.

Microsoft Q1 gaming revenue increased 16 percent to $3.6 billion from the year prior.

In addition, Xbox Content and Services revenue increased two percent due to growth in Xbox Game Pass subscriptions offset by declines in third-party titles compared to the year prior.

Finally, Xbox hardware revenue increased 166 percent from the year prior due to demand for the Xbox Series X|S.