Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Back Compat Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

The sale discounts backward compatible titles by up to 85 percent.

Discounted titles include Red Dead Redemption, F.E.A.R. 2, Splinter Cell Double Agent, Max Payne, TimeSplitters 2, Aliens vs. Predator, ASURA’s WRATH, Battlefield 3, BINARY DOMAIN, NiGHTS into dreams…, Panzer Dragoon Orta, Puzzle Fighter HD, Rainbow Six Vegas 2, and Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown.

The sale ends Jan. 24.