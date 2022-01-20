Nintendo Switch No. 1 console in Dec. 2021

NPD Group Inc. this week said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as the No. 1 console at U.S. retail in Dec. 2021.

For the month, the Nintendo Switch ranked as the No. 1 console in both dollar and unit sales.

For Q2 ending Sept. 30, Nintendo recorded a $1.93 billion operating profit, a decline of 24.5 percent amid a semiconductor shortage for the Nintendo Switch console.

Nintendo sold 3.83 million Nintendo Switch units in the quarter, down from 6.86 million one year ago. It has sold 92.87 million Nintendo Switch units to date.

It expects to sell 24 million units for the fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2022.

Nintendo Switch software sales totaled 48 million units in Q2. It has sold 681 million Nintendo Switch software units to date.