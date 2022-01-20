Halo Infinite No. 2 in Dec. U.S. sales

NPD Group Inc. this week said Microsoft Corp.’s Halo Infinite for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the PC ranked as a top software title in the latest domestic retail data.

For the month, Halo Infinite ranked as the No. 2 best-selling software based on dollar sales.

In Halo Infinite, The Banished have defeated UNSC forces and taken control of Zeta Halo. Users will have an open world map and can choose objectives to complete in an order of their choosing. In addition, weapons can be upgraded with Spartan Cores.

Halo Infinite is a first-person shooter developed by 343 Industries and SkyBox Labs.

The title will include the Master Chief in a battle against a ruthless foe.

Co-op functionality and Forge will be added in post-release updates.

The Halo Infinite Multiplayer is a Free-to-Play component.