Retailer price cuts Nintendo Switch titles to $39.99

Retailer Amazon.com Inc. this week price cut select titles for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch by 33 percent in a new sales initiative.

Titles discounted to $39.99 include Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, Fire Emblem: Three Houses and Bravely Default II.

For Q2 ending Sept. 30, Nintendo recorded a $1.93 billion operating profit, a decline of 24.5 percent amid a semiconductor shortage for the Nintendo Switch console.

Nintendo sold 3.83 million Nintendo Switch units in the quarter, down from 6.86 million one year ago. It has sold 92.87 million Nintendo Switch units to date.

It expects to sell 24 million units for the fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2022.