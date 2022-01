Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. this week said it will release the Kingdom Hearts series for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch.

The Kingdom Hearts series for Nintendo Switch will utilize cloud streaming technology and require an Internet connection.

Cloud versions include Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC).

Each title will be sold between $39.99 and $49.99 Feb. 10.