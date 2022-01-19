Best Buy holds PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch 4-Day Sale

Best Buy Co. Inc. this week is holding the ‘4-Day Sale‘ for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, and the PC.

The sale discounts select video game software and peripherals.

Advertised products include Far Cry 6, Riders Republic, FIFA 22, NBA 2K22, Hades, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Cruis’n Blast, Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory, Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age, Turtle Beach Recon 500 Wired Gaming Headset, Balan Wonderworld, and NERF Legends.

The sale ends Jan. 21.