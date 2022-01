Sony Corp. this month said Returnal for the PlayStation 5 ranked as a top download title at the PlayStation title in Dec. 2021.

For the month, Returnal ranked as the No. 19 PS5 PSN download title in the U.S. and Canada.

Developed by Housemarque, Returnal is a third-person sci-fi shooter that includes procedural levels, alien enemies, multiple weapons, and defensive items.