Gran Turismo 7 PS5 Daytona International Speedway previewed

Sony Corp. this month released the Daytona International Speedway Trailer for Gran Turismo 7 for the PlayStation 5.

The trailer previews a lap at the Daytona International Speedway.

Gran Turismo 7 will include classic vehicles and tracks, the GT Simulation Mode, haptic feedback support, and 3D audio support.

The title will support ray-tracing, 4K resolution, HDR, and a targeted 60 frame-per-second graphics fidelity.

In addition, the title will include fast loading between race events, lobbies, and friend invites.

Finally, adaptive triggers will relay brake pedal weight sensitivity, while haptic feedback will relay road surface variations.

The final game will require internet connectivity for most functionality.