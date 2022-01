Microsoft Corp. this week will release Windjammers 2 to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Developed by Dotemu, Windjammers 2 is the sequel to Windjammers for the Neo Geo. The 1v1 sports title will include brand new mechanics, challengers, stages, and power moves.

The final game will include online multiplayer functionality and cross-platform multiplayer.

It will be released Jan. 20.