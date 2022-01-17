Rainbow Six Extraction to deploy to PS5, Xbox, PC this week

Ubisoft Inc. this week will release Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and the PC.

Rainbow Six Extraction, formerly known as Rainbow Six Quarantine, is a new three-player tactical co-op first-person shooter in which users fend off infected human hosts.

The title will include 12 procedurally generation maps, new gear, new abilities, and 18 Rainbow Six operators.

The final game will include cross-play and cross-save support.

It will be sold Jan. 20 at $39.99.