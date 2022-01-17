Nintendo Switch titles dominate Top 30 Japan sales in Jan. 9 data

Titles for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch dominated the top 30 software sales in the latest data from Japan.

Between Jan. 3 and Jan. 9, Nintendo Switch software ranked in all the top 30 best-selling software rankings in data from Famitsu.

Mario Party Superstars ranked as the No. 1 software for the week, while Fit Boxing 2 ranked at No. 30 in the same period.

For Q2 ending Sept. 30, Nintendo recorded a $1.93 billion operating profit, a decline of 24.5 percent amid a semiconductor shortage for the Nintendo Switch console.

Nintendo sold 3.83 million Nintendo Switch units in the quarter, down from 6.86 million one year ago. It has sold 92.87 million Nintendo Switch units to date.

It expects to sell 24 million units for the fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2022.

Nintendo Switch software sales totaled 48 million units in Q2. It has sold 681 million Nintendo Switch software units to date.