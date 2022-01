Microsoft Corp. this month will conclude the Last Chance Deals Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include Resident Evil Village, Far Cry 6, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, NHL 22, Riders Republic, Outriders, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs, Judgment, and Vanquish.

The sale ends Jan. 16.