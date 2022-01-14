Xbox Game Pass to drop Rainbow Six Extraction next week

Microsoft Corp. next week will release Ubisoft Inc.’s Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.

Rainbow Six Extraction is a new three-player tactical co-op first-person shooter in which users fend off infected human hosts.

The title will include 12 procedurally generation maps, new gear, new abilities, and 18 Rainbow Six operators.

The final game will include cross-play and cross-save support.

It will be released Jan. 20.

In addition, Rainbow Six Siege will be released to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass Jan. 20.