Xbox Game Pass drops The Anacrusis

January 13, 2022

Microsoft Corp. this week released The Anacrusis to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.

The Anacrusis is a co-op first-person shooter set aboard a starship stranded in space.

The final game includes unlock perks and weapons.


