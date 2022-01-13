Xbox Game Pass drops Spelunky 2

January 13, 2022

Microsoft Corp. this week released Spelunky 2 to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.

Spelunky 2 is a roguelike platformer that includes randomized challenges to search for treasure and missing family.


