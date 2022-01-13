Walmart to restock PS5, Xbox Series X

Walmart Inc. this week will restock Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X to Walmart+ customers.

The retailer will limit restock to Walmart+ customers Jan. 13 at 12PM PST.

Consoles to be restocked include the PS5, PS5 Digital Edition and the Xbox Series X.

All three consoles have held limited inventory post launch due to high demand and supply chain shortages.

Sony sold 2.5 million PlayStation 5 units in Q1. It has sold 10.1 million units to date.

Microsoft Q1 gaming revenue increased 16 percent to $3.6 billion from the year prior.

Xbox hardware revenue increased 166 percent from the year prior due to demand for the Xbox Series X|S.