Ghosts of Tsushima Director’s Cut PS5 No. 14 PSN download

Sony Corp. this month said Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut for the PlayStation 5 ranked as a top download title at the PlayStation Network division in Dec. 2021.

For the month, Ghosts of Tsushima Director’s Cut ranked as the No. 14 PS5 PSN download title in the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut includes the original game, all DLC, and a brand new adventure in which Jin travels to Iki. The new island includes new mini-games, new techniques, and new enemy types.

The final game supports 4K/targeted 60FPS graphics, haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, 3D audio for PS5, and save transfers from PS4 to PS5.